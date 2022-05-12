From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An entertainment guru, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, has joined the 2023 governorship race in Abia State. At 40, he remains the youngest of all of those who have shown interest to govern Abia in 2023.

Igbokwe, while declaring at the state secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Umuahia, promised to make Abia the Information Communication Technology (ICT) hub in Africa, if elected Governor.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said his decision to run was borne out of his “hunger and desire to add value and impetus against the backdrop of the yearnings of the entire people of Abia state, who believe in the youths as an option and to take Abia to the much-desired place occasioned by their cries and wishes for good governance, inclusiveness and ensuring that Abia takes its rightful place in the comity of States.

“Having seen the roles and contributions of our past leaders, there’s no gainsaying that they have done their best, but I’m here to reinvigorate our spirits, minds and souls to the much-vaunted dreams of our people for a better life.

“Without the efforts of the past leadership, however, it has become necessary that I bridge the gap, to restore stability, and rebuild the confidence of our youths and the good people of our state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Igbokwe who said he possessed the requisite skills and experience required to harness the vast resources in the state for productive and developmental purposes and was prepared to re-invent Abia, appealed to PDP to give him its ticket.

“If given the PDP ticket and elected governor, I will reposition Abia for economic prosperity by creating the enabling environment for industry to thrive, with a better approach to internally generated revenue that would reduce dependence on federation allocations.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Responding, the state Chairman of PDP, Asiforo Okere, commended Igbokwe for his courage and doggedness in the contest.

He promised that all aspirants would be provided with equal opportunity at the party’s primaries.