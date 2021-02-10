From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, has said Igbo must regain their rightful position in Nigeria as it was during the first republic.

He insisted that his administration would do everything possible to ensure that Ndigbo regain their lost glory, regretting that Ndigbo have been neglected and unfairly treated for too long despite their numerous contributions to the growth and development of the country.

Obiozor spoke when the new national leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo paid a courtesy visit on the only surviving Zikist and elder statesman, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, in his country home in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This is even as Amaechi charged the new Ohanaeze leadership not to leave any stone unturned in their efforts to ensure that the unfortunate situation Ndigbo have found themselves in present day Nigeria is abated.

Amaechi, who said that although Igbo remain a member of the tripods on which Nigeria stands, Ndigbo have been badly treated for no justifiable reason; and that something needs to be done urgently to change the ugly situation.

Obiozor, however, assured him that his administration would work with every Igbo man wherever they are in the world to ensure that Ndigbo take their rightful place in the country.

“Igbo people have been neglected for too long and we must break the ice. And somebody must break the ice. In 1960, you people (referring to Amaechi and his contemporaries) broke the ice.

“Ndigbo are facing existential threat. It is a serious matter but we thank God that I was elected. We came to receive blessings from you. And after this, we will take off bold, knowing that you people are solidly behind us.

“We will work very hard for the good of Ndigbo and for the progress of Igbo land and Nigeria by extension so that the ill treatment being meted to Ndigbo will stop; and also, so that those treating Igbo people badly could repent”, Obiozor said.

The Ohanaeze boss made it clear that “Igbo people are nation builders and not nation wreckers” and that everything that was impossible for the Igbo to achieve in Nigeria would be retried.