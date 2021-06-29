The Igbomina Professionals Association (IPA) has congratulated the new Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Irepodun Local Government, Kwara State, Oba Ismail Bolaji Yahaya Muhammed Atoloye Alebiosu, on his ascension to the throne of his forefathers.

The association also commended the Ajase-Ipo kingmakers and the Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, over the selection and approval of Alebiosu for the revered stool.

In a congratulatory message signed by its President and Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bayo Atoyebi, and Mr. Kunle Akogun, respectively, the IPA described the choice of the renowned legal luminary as appropriate and well-deserved.

The association also congratulated the people of Ajase-Ipo on the stress-free selection of their new monarch, saying that the peaceful selection process of the new Olupo is a symbolic pointer to a prosperous reign towards the general development of the town.

While praying for a long and peaceful reign for the new monarch, the IPA beseeched the Almighty God to give Oba Alebiosu the wisdom and temperamental wherewithal to preside over the affairs of the ancient town for the overall benefit of the indigenes in particular and the general development of Igbominaland as a whole.

