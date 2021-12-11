From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has kicked against Igbos in the South East seceding from Nigeria, maintaining rather that the region will coexist peacefully with other ethnic groups in the country.

The governor, who stated this during the presentation of his book “Reflection on the Igbo questions”, on Saturday, noted that it is the only way the zone can overcome some of his challenges.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“For Ndigbo, the challenge of our generation is to insist on our inalienable birthright as citizens of Nigeria, who must coexist with other ethnic nationalities as equal partners. This is the rationale for my book that has just been presented to you. It is my own modest contribution on how the Igbos can overcome the existential challenges facing them today in project Nigeria. This accounts for the sense of fulfilment and joy that I derive from the presentation of this historic book. REFLECTIONS ON THE IGBO QUESTION,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .