Gyang Bere, Jos

The Izu Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria, in the 19 Northern States has thrown its weight behind the South East Governors Forum on the establishment of regional security outfits to checkmate security challenges in the region.

The group urged all States Houses of Assembly in the South East to enact state laws that will give legal backing to the establishment of the security outfit.

The group in a press statement on Friday in Jos, signed by the President, Dr. Ugo Ikekuna and Secretary, Barr. Tony Ikechukwu Egwuonwu callen on traditional rulers, religious leaders and all Ndigbo to support the noble initiative.

“We are particularly excited at the mandate issued by the forum to all Houses of Assembly in the South East to commence the enactment of states laws that will give legal backing to the establishment of regional security outfit, in line with it’s joint security programme for the zone.

“That this development further excites us in Izu Umunna for the fact that it satisfies our long standing desire and calls for an effective integrated security network nin the South East.

“That the need for this integrated system of security is supported by the fact that South East region does not enjoy a large landmass as obtained in some other regions of the country and therefore prone to precarious security situations.”

The group noted that the states are close to each other and any security breach in one affects other states.

He said the Governors decision to established the regional security outfit now is timely in view of the air of uncertainty surrounding the present security challenges in the South East.

“That we passionately appeal to the various concerned houses of Assembly to accordingly swing into action and give this matter the immediate attention that it rightly deserves.

“That we also appeal to the traditional rulers, religious leaders and the entire Citizens in the South East zone to accord our Governors all the required Cooperation to enable them actualize their noble objectives of securing lives and property in our land.”

They commended the visionary leadership of the South East Governors Forum led by Engr. David Umahi and vowed to give them adequate support on any initiative that will better the living condition of the people.