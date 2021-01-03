From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Immediate past president and Group Chief Executive Officer of TRANSCORP Plc., Valentine Ozigbo, has said Nigeria will change for the better if the country treats Igbo fairly and equitably.

He said a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction would bring his ingenuity to transform the country’s economy for good.

Ozigbo, a 2021 governorship aspirant in Anambra State, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lamented the horrible state of the country which, he said, spurred him to run for the plum job to bring a change at that level.

“I don’t think good things can come out of our present circumstances. I am someone who is totally dissatisfied with the status quo. I feel sad about our condition, not just as a Nigerian but as black people in the world.

“The quest to change that story is the reason I am in politics today, to run for the governorship of Anambra State; to change that story for good; to see how we can actually be what we are all yearning for.

“For us to change the story as black people, Nigeria must change for better. And for Nigeria to change, the Igbo man must have his rightful place,” Ozigbo said.