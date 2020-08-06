The foremost Ibadan Golf Club hosted its first post-pandemic golf event, tagged Ileya Golf Kitty at the Onireke golf course over the weekend with appreciable attendance of members.

The golf tournament, according to the captain of the club, Ola Ibironke, was held in conformity to all the regulations of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as the game of golf is already a sport in compliance with social distancing.

Ibironke, in his speech, described the event as a pilot study towards gradual returning golfing activities back in the club, which has yielded good results with the cautious conduct of all participants.

“I want to applaud all members and guests that participated in this August event put together to test water towards returning competitive golfing actions back in the club. And I must commend the strict adherence of the golfers to NCDC regulations, which involves non-contact greetings (avoiding shaking of hands and hugs) and maintaining, at least, two metres physical distance between yourself and individuals,” IGC Captain noted.