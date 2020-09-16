Determined to bounce back to recognition and regulate aquatic activities in the state, the Oyo State Aquatics Association (OSAA) has decided to continue its catch-them young programme by scouting for talents in schools and enforce blue water safety scheme.

Chairman of Oyo State Aquatics Association, Architect Muyiwa Ige, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Ibadan, on activities lined up by the body for post pandemic break.

He said the body will continue in its drive to tap talents from the grassroots, especially from primary and secondary schools and winning more medals for the state, while more swimming tourneys will also be introduced in addition to the Annual Bola Ige Memorial Swimming tournament.

The son of the late former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige, who just held a posthumous birthday for the late sage, noted that the Blue Water Safety Scheme instituted by the body will be of paramount importance.

“Our strong affiliation and cooperation with the Nigeria Aquatic Federation will ensure coaching and life-guard training and certification,” he said.

“Blue water represents pool water. We shall be regulating all swimming activities, public and private. You must be certified to have a pool. A certified life-guard must be assigned to every pool, to enhance safety. Swimming coaching and training will be regulated for the public good,” Ige stated.