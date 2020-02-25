Odion Ighalo was nearly forced to stop a training session, after the University of Manchester women’s team failed to recognise the striker.

Ighalo joined the Red Devils in a last minute January loan deal from Chinese Super League club, Shanghai Shenhua, as a stopgap option after Marcus Rashford suffered a back injury.

Not recognising Ighalo as Manchester United’s newest signing, he was asked to leave as the field had already been booked.

It then had to be explained by university staff exactly who Ighalo was, and everything ended amiably, with Ighalo taking selfies with the team.

“Nobody knew who this guy was and there was a bit of back and forth between them,” an onlooker told the Sun. “The girls were pretty feisty about him being on their pitch.

“The team just wanted to start their own session, but it all ended amicably and a few had their pictures with him.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United fans have clearly taken well to new signing, Odion Ighalo, with a chant already in full swinging paying tribute to the Nigerian.

Sung to the tune of Gold by Spandau Ballet, lyrics for Ighalo’s new tune are as follows.

“Ighalo-Oh! Always believe in your soul, You’ve got the power to know.”

Regardless, Ighalo has appreciated the support of Watford fans during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match between Manchester United and the Hornets at Old Trafford, a game in which he made his home debut.

With 11 matches to the end of the Premier League season and Watford in the drop zone, Ighalo is hoping his former team avoids relegation.

“It’s always special to hear the Watford fans sing your name because they know what I’ve done for them in the past when I was there,” Ighalo was quoted as saying by Watford Observer.

“They are always in my heart and I love them for that. My wish is for them to keep fighting to remain in the Premier League because I know they have a good team.”