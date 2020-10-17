Paul Erewuba

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has reiterated his readiness to deliver for Manchester United if called upon by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Red Devils seek to pick their pieces once again.

Still without a Premier League goal to his name for the club, Ighalo looks most likely to get another opportunity to get off the mark for Manchester United in the League when the Red Devils face Newcastle United today.

The former Nigeria international came off the bench in the season opener against Crystal Palace but was not among the substitutes for subsequent top-flight matches against Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

“I’m always ready,” Ighalo told United’s official website. “Whenever the gaffer calls me, my idea is just to give my best in training, work hard and wait for my opportunity – to take it.”