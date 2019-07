Super Eagles top marksman, Odion Ighalo has jumped to the lead in the players with the highest goals scored.

Ighalo ‘s 72nd minute equaliser against the Desert Foxes of Algeria, yesterday, at the Cairo international Stadium, in the second semifinal of the Africa Cup of Nations makes four goals for him in the competition ahead of Senegal’s Sedio Mane, Algeria’s Adams Quiros and Congo DR Cedric Bakambu who had already been eliminated.