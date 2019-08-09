Africa Cup of Nations top scorer and former Super Eagles’ striker, Odion Ighalo is making progress as his injury recovery process continues.

AOIFootball.com gathered that the Shanghai Shenhua striker was doing recovery work in the city of Barcelona for the past 10 days.

However, Ighalo has left Spain and is on his way to China to complete the last lap of his recovery, which will see him begin gym work and running in the next seven to 10 days.

“I’m making progress and I should start gym work and running in the next seven to 10 days,” he revealed.

Ighalo, 30, who sustained a hamstring injury in the third-place clash against Tunisia at the last AFCON, had called time on his international career after the tournament in Egypt.