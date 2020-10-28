Bolaji Okunola
Former Super Eagles’ striker, Odion Ighalo has vowed that he won’t stop proving himself to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in order to make his maiden UEFA Champions League appearance for Manchester United.
The 31-year old goal poacher missed the group opener against last season finalist, Paris Saint German.
The Red Devil loanee, who will be bidding farewell to Old Trafford in January, stated this via his verified Instagram page.
Ighalo will be aiming to slug it out with Marcus Rashford, Ederson Cavani and Antonio Valencia to fulfil his dream.
“Don’t stop believing, don’t stop working on your goal, it will end in praise at MUFC, “ he wrote ahead of the duel
Ighalo, who has netted five goals in all appearances for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side, is still eligible for four Champions League outings against Turkish side, Istanbul Basaksehir, home duel against PSG and a return leg against Leipzig.
