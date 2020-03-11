Bolaji Okunola

Former Super Eagles’ goal king, Odion Ighalo yesterday celebrated his mother’s birthday in his apartment in Manchester.

The “Ajegunle” brought up whose form hit a superlative dimensions since joining Manchester United late January, revealed this via his official Instagram handle.

The 30-year old Ighalo, who was captured with his mum at his Manchester apartment, wrote “ Happy birthday to my sweet mum.”

The post, which drew thousands of comment, saw Super Eagles’ team mate, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and host of others rolling out good will messages to Ighalo’s ageing mother.

Nigerians, who are hoping the soccer idol reverses his decision to retire from the Nigerian national team, also showed love by reacting to the social media post.

Ighalo a father of three, joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men on a temporary deal on transfer deadline day in January, as the club sought a short-term solution after Marcus Rashford’s serious injury.

The AFCON 2019 bronze medalist has silenced critics by scoring three goals for the English giants.

Having inspired his side to victory in a 2-0 win over Manchester City, on Sunday, Ighalo’s focus will be on United’s Europa League clash with LASK, on Thursday.