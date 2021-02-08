By Bolaji Okunola

Former Manchester United forward, Odion Ighalo has acquired an eye-popping mansion in his new base, Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia.

Ighalo, 31, who recently signed a two and half year loan deal with the Saudi giant, hinted this on his latest Instagram field.

The Lagos born soccer star, yesterday in a 15 seconds video, revealed the exterior decoration of the luxury building while aiming at living a comfortable lifestyle in his 30 months spell.

Disclosing further, the erstwhile Super Eagles’ goal king went on flaunting car space, swimming pool, bar and other recreation center within the vicinity of his newly acquired asset.

Meanwhile, Ighalo who is targeting his second Saudi league outing will be bracing up to open his league goal account in Saturday clash away to Al Nassr.

Daily SunSports, further gathered Ighalo is the third Nigerian international to have feature for Al Shabab after late Rashidi Yekini and Michael Eneramo.