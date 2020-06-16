Bolaji Okunola

Former Super Eagles and Manchester United goal getter, Odion Ighalo might celebrate his 31st birthday party in grand style.

The “Ajegunle” brought up in his instagram account posted a picture gesticulating in celebration. “Blessed, Grateful and Thankful,” he wrote.

Ighalo who clocks 31st today, has started receiving goodwill messages from close associates and fans.

Even though the ongoing pandemic has halted social gathering and party across the globe, the striker who runs an orphanage home in Lekki, Lagos will be performing his annual rite by putting smiles on the faces of less privileged kids.

Furthermore, the celebrant is believed to attend to more bills in his quest to satisfy his teammates and officials of Manchester United.

Undoubtedly, the team man of the moment will emerge poster boy on official social media pages of the club.