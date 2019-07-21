Bunmi Ogunyale

Striker Odion Jude Ighalo has confirmed his retirement from the national team, the Super Eagles, after a period of five years with the team.

The Shanghai Greenland Shenhua forward took to twitter early yesterday to announce his retirement from the international scene.

He twitted: “This is one of the most difficult career decisions I have to take.

It’s been an amazing five years journey, but after due consultation and extensive discussion with my family, I have decided it’s time for me to retire from the national team. It has been an eventful and most memorable opportunity to serve my country with pride, passion to contribute my quota to the development of our football. The memories would stay with me for a long time and I’m immensely grateful.

“It is now time to concentrate on club football and give the younger players chance to learn and grow.

“I would love to thank the NFF, Coach Gernot Rohr for believing in me against all odds; to my teammates for their professionalism and team spirit, without you guys I wouldn’t have achieved so much with this team.

“To Nigerian football fans all over the world, I say thank you, you were always there to cheer us on and our twelveth player every time we step into the pitch. I will be watching and cheering the Super Eagles from this side. Thank you…. signing out.”

Ighalo made his debut for Nigeria in 2015. He represented the nation at the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

With five goals to his credit, the former Watford of England star was adjudged the highest goal scorer at the just ended African Cup of Nations in Egypt.