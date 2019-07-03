Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has revealed why the team has found it difficult to score plenty goals at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Speaking in an extensive interview with SunSports/SportingSun, yesterday, at the team’s hotel, Helnan Palestine Hotel, the Shanghai Shenhua striker lamented that he has not been getting the ‘killer passes’ to enable him score enough goals.

The team’s attack has come under pressure after the Eagles managed just two goals in three games; even coach Gernot Rohr admitted his strikers must improve.

But Ighalo insisted it was unfair to single the strikers out for blame. He said he was being starved of the ball from the middle, as he was forced to always drop deep to look for the ball. He added that the coaching crew has been working on the problem and assured that things will be different in their subsequent matches.

“It’s my job, as a striker, to score goals; but, sometimes, when you don’t get enough balls, it is difficult.”