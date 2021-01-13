Odion Ighalo would want to know where his future lies, less than three weeks before his loan spell with Manchester United comes to an end, according to Sky Sports pundit, Dharmesh Sheth.



The former Nigeria international has struggled for game time this season, making four appearances while logging 157 minutes.

Ighalo found himself falling down the pecking order of strikers after the signing of ex-PSG star, Edinson Cavani; and before then, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trusted

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood more than him.

The Shanghai Shenhua loanee surprisingly stayed on the bench in Manchester United’s last game against Watford, even though the Norwegian football tactician promised to hand him a run out beforehand.

“One other player I can tell you about is Odion Ighalo. His loan spell actually ends at the end of January, when he is expected to go back to Shanghai Shenhua,” Shett said.

“He has been called unlucky by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because of the form of the strikers at Manchester United. He has not really got much of a look in this season, but he is in the squad for the FA Cup game against his former club, Watford.

“But I think as far as Ighalo is concerned, he would like to know something more about his won future before January 31, so he can weight up his options, if there are other offers aside of the one that would send him back to Shanghai Shenhua.”

Qatari and Saudi Arabian clubs are rumoured to be interested in signing Ighalo and two unnamed Premier League clubs have made tentative enquiries.