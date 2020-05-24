“I love Marcus and Martial, love their game, but they’re quite different in the sense that they want the ball into feet and they want to run in be- hind, whereas he’s comfortable being a target man with people behind him and then getting the ball and people can run off him.”

Ighalo’s loan deal at United was set to expire at the end of the season. His contract at Shanghai Shenhua runs until 2021 though reports claim the Chinese Super League side have offered him a two-year extension worth £400,000 a week. Hargreaves has praised United for signing Ighalo and expects them to pursue a permanent move.