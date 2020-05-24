Manchester United Champions League-winner Owen Hargreaves would be “surprised” if Odion Ighalo did not join the club on a permanent deal.
Ighalo had a successful start to his loan spell at United after arriving from Shanghai Shenhua in January. The experienced Nigeria striker scored four goals in his first eight appearances in all competitions.
Ighalo was a shock signing for United but he has proved many doubters wrong with his performances.
Hargreaves said the 30-year-old brings qualities neither Marcus Ashford or Anthony Martial have.
“He’s a big United fan isn’t he and he’s done great, he’s done really good, better probably than he could have hoped and Man United could have hoped and he’s been a good addition to the team,” Hargreaves told talkSPORT.
“I think all the boys are really good athletes and quick and want to run in behind and get the ball into feet but he looks comfortable with his back to the goal.
“I love Marcus and Martial, love their game, but they’re quite different in the sense that they want the ball into feet and they want to run in be- hind, whereas he’s comfortable being a target man with people behind him and then getting the ball and people can run off him.”
Ighalo’s loan deal at United was set to expire at the end of the season.
His contract at Shanghai Shenhua runs until 2021 though reports claim the Chinese Super League side have offered him a two-year extension worth £400,000 a week.
Hargreaves has praised United for signing Ighalo and expects them to pursue a permanent move.
