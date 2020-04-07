Man United striker, Odion Ighalo had confirmed his desire to turn his loan spell at Manchester United into a permanent move.

Ighalo is on loan at United, until the end of the season, from Chinese Super League club, Shanghai Shenhua, who was reported to have offered him a fresh £400k-per-week contract, with the Reds likely to sign him on a permanent basis for a fee in the region of £15million.

“I am inspired by a lot of things at United,” said Ighalo, speaking from his home during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I am really inspired and I am looking forward to spending more time with the team.

“Seeing the club from the outside you don’t know how big it is. But when you are inside, you know how big the club is.

“I am inspired by the way the club is structured, I am inspired by the direction of the club.

“I am inspired by the development of the young players and how they are coming through from the grassroots to the first-team.”