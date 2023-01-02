Odion Ighalo ended the year 2022 on a high after he scored a goal to help his Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal draw 2-2 at home with Damac FC.

The former Manchester United striker scored the opening goal of the game in the 38th minute to give his club a 1-0 lead.

He was substituted in the 69th minute with Saleh Al-Shehri.

The 33-year-old striker needed the year 2022 with eight goals in all competitions with seven goals in 11 league games, one in King’s cup game.

Ighalo has played in Norway for Lyn Oslo, Cessna, Udinese (both in Italy), Granada (Spain), Watford (England), Shanghai Shenhua, Changchun Yatai (both in China) and Al Shabab (Saudi Arabia).

Flying Eagles hit overseas camp January ending

The Flying Eagles will train overseas from the end of January ahead of the 2023 U20 AFCON, according to Coach Ladan Bosso.

The NFF are considering setting up a training camp for the Flying Eagles in either Spain or Morocco.

“We will leave Nigeria by the end of January for our training camp,” disclosed Bosso.

The overseas camp is crucial because the team will hope to acclimatise outside the country as it will be freezing cold in Egypt during the U20 AFCON.