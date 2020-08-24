Bolaji Okunola

Manchester United loanee striker, Odion Ighalo has stormed Dubai, the capital of United Arab Emirates for 2020 Rolls Royce Phantom.

The former Watford goal poacher revealed this during a courtesy visit to Dubai based billionaire, Don Casanova.

Ighalo, a member of the 2019 AFCON bronze winning Super Eagles team, was seen chilling in the billionaire garage flooded with luxury cars. The 31 year-old “Ajegunle” brought up hinted he derived pleasure in purchasing the latest Rolls Royce that cost the whopping sum of $545,200 (N210, 730, 704.00).

During their conversation posted on his instagram page, the duo was spotted pricing of the flashy ride. It was gathered Ighalo may purchase the car following his obvious interest and reactions seen on the video shared on his timeline.

“Thanks for the hospitality brother @doncasanova,” he captioned while checking the interior and exterior designs of the car.

Before leaving, Ighalo took time to present his latest Manchester United jersey to his host and his co-workers.

Should he break bank for his desired Rolls Royce Phantom, he would be joining the league of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Nicolas Otamendi, Dele Alli and host of other soccer stars that have acquired the luxury car.