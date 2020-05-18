Bunmi Ogunyale

Billionaire striker, Odion Jude Ighalo has put behind the uncertainty beclouding his next transfer move, as he flaunted his N58 million Range Rover Sport Utility Vehicle.

The stupendously rich forward via his official Instagram page posted the pictures, the white painted with black strips vehicle yesterday.

Ighalo was also spotted by the car on a white T-shirt, black trousers and sunglasses with face-mask in the picture.

Checks revealed that the poach car features include pretty good luxury subcompact SUV, a high-end cabin with lots of high-tech safety features, standard all-wheel drive, and solid handling, a base engine underpowered for an SUV of its weight, and its transmission and steering could be more precise.

With £18m (N8.8billion) on offer, Ighalo was recently ranked as one of the richest players in their 30s and below. He sits joint 15th with Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck and Jack Wilshere on the log.

Meanwhile, Ighalo had ruled out return to Shanghai Shenhua of China when his loan deal expires in England.