Odion Ighalo is considering an offer to extend his contract with Chinese Super League club, Shanghai Shenhua, according to reports.

Sky Sports claimed the former Nigerian international had been offered a two-year contract extension that would see him pocket £400,000 (approximately N190 million) every week.

Ighalo’s current deal with Shanghai Shenhua runs out at the end of the 2021 season.

This new development could affect his future at Manchester United, who has not ruled out the possibility of extending his stay at Old Trafford when his loan deal expires.

Signed from demoted Changchun Yatai in February 2019, Ighalo has scored 10 goals in 19 appearances for Shanghai Shenhua.

His stock has been on the rise since he joined Manchester United on loan in January, netting four goals in his first three starts for Premier League giants.