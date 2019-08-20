Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has dolled out cash gifts to 20 fans on Twitter, yesterday, with a promise to do more, according to Soccernet.ng reports.

The Shanghai Shenhua forward, still recuperating from the injury sustained during his last national engagement, has taken to the social micro-blogging site to put a smile on the faces of his beloved fans.

Fans, who got wind of the giveaway early, woke up to besiege the striker’s handle with their account name and details.

The former Watford attacker did not disappoint as he gave out cash prizes to 20 fans.

Ighalo, however, had words of assurance for fans that missed out on the giveaway, promising that it would be repeated next week Monday.

Soccernet gathered that the striker gave out N500, 000 each to 20 persons.

The Odion Ighalo giveaway special is set to continue next Monday.