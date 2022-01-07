Al Shabab are currently facing a battle on their hand in their bid to keep Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo, from representing Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
Ighalo was named in the Super Eagles squad for the tournament but Al Shabab insisted his contract has a clause that says he won’t play international football for Nigeria.
As at when he was signed, he had quit international foot- ball but after talks with coach Gernor Rohr, he rescinded his decision and played in their final World Cup qualifiers group game.
Thinking the issue is a thing of the past; he was geared up for AFCON duties only to be reminded by Al Shabab that he can’t go per his contract terms. That move hasn’t gone down well with him and he reportedly gone on striker.
Reports in Saudi Arabia claim the forward hasn’t trained for days, telling the club that he’s not in the right frame of mind to train as they drag over his release for the AFCON.
Leave a Reply