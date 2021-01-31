Former Nigeria’s Super Eagles striker, Odion Jude Ighalo is set to become another Nigeria player to play in the Saudi Arabia Premier League, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Ighalo spent 2020 on loan with the English premier league side Manchester United on loan from Chinese Super league side, Shanghai Shenhua.

He departed Old Trafford at the of January 2021 following the expiration of his loan deal.

He is expected to return to China but according to the report coming from Shenhua, the club has agreed a deal with Saudi Arabia Premier League Club Al-Shabbab fc.

And the Saudi side is ready to sign Ighalo permanently from Shenhua whom the striker still has about 6 month deal with.

Despite agreement with both sides, the former Nigeria international still has to pass medical and agree personal term with the club.

Ighalo, who netted 10 goals in 17 appearances for Shenhua, scored 4 goals for Red Devils in 12 matches.