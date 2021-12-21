Odion Ighalo was among the scorers as Al Shabab thrashed Damac 5-0 in a King’s Cup clash at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Sunday evening.

And in doing so, the Nigeria international hit double digits in goals for the 2021-2022 season.

This is the first time that Ighalo has hit double-digit goals since the 2019 campaign during his time at Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo’s ten goals came in 1250 minutes spread across fourteen appearances across all competitions, meaning he is finding the net every 125 minutes.

After a goalless first half, Al Shabab were already three goals up before the former Manchester United striker made matters worse for the visitors when he increased the lead in the 71st minute.

Ighalo reversed his decision to retire from the national team last month, putting him in contention to be named in Nigeria’s squad list for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa played as a false 9 in Fatih Karagumruk’s Super Lig match against Goztepe Sunday night.

Musa played the entire duration of the contest helping his side secure a vital win as the game ended 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

Caner Erkin scored in the 76th minute to break the deadlock and earn his side the maximum points as they moved to 10th on the log.