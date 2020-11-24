Bolaji Okunola

Ex Super Eagles’ striker, Odion Ighalo has hinted he can never get frustrated being a Manchester United player despite failing to make the club’s provisional 18-man list in their last four duels.

Ighalo revealed this on his verified instagram status while eying his maiden UEFA Champions League outing in the cracker against visiting team, Istanbul Basaksehir.

The 31-year-old goal poacher who joined the Red Devils on a year loan spell billed to end next January, stated he won’t stop smiling before and after his contract with the English Premier League giant expires.

Despite failing to win the heart of coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has been banking on Antonio Martial, Marcus Rashford, Ederson Cavani and Mason Greenwood, the former Watford goal king revealed his mood while exposing an instagram chat which transpired between him and his twin brother.

“That smile will never cease. I pray Ejima (Twins) Jesus,” he captioned while drilling himself for forthcoming challenges. He further went ahead hinting his happy mood by dancing to Ghanaian lyrics, “Selfish” sung by King Promise.

In his first season with the Devils, he scored five goals in all competitions and also inspired the team, from the bench to top of the table in the ongoing UEFA Champions League campaign.