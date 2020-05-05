Bolaji Okunola

Erstwhile Super Eagles’ striker, Odion Ighalo has revealed joining Manchester United is a favour over labour.

The former Watford goal king revealed this in a twitter chat with national teammate, John Ogu who was seen hanging out with the 30-year old forward.

Ogu, a member of the 2019 AFCON bronze winning team displayed three hangout shot he took with the tournament golden boot winner. While captioning the pictures, the giant midfielder wrote what transpired during the hangout.

He wrote: “I asked, Ighalo you will sign and play for UTD? He laughed so hard telling me, bro, it’s a favour over labour for me. Ighalo be like John see, Oleg just contacted me to join them.”

Ighalo, who joined Manchester United from Chinese side, Shanghai Greenland Shenhua during the January transfer window had netted four crucial goals for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer team.

His signing saw him faced critics from club legends, which included Rio Ferdinand, Andy Cole, Wright Yoke and host of others.

Meanwhile, Ighalo said he regretted not scoring on his premier league debut for Manchester United.

Ighalo was handed his debut at Stanford Bridge on February 17 against Chelsea, when he came on in the 91st minutes to replace Anthony Martial, and almost scored, but he was denied by Chelsea goalkeeper, Willy Caballero.

Ighalo, who spoke in a live Instagram session, said he was gutted for not finding the back of net on his debut, adding that he quickly turned his attention to other games.

“I didn’t like that to get into me too much because there are more games to play, I thought about it a bit and look forward,” he said.