Odion Ighalo has confirmed that he wants to stay at Manchester United beyond the expiry of his loan deal.

The Nigeria international joined the Red Devils from Shanghai Shenhua in January and has contributed four goals in eight appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this term.

As it stands, the 30-year-old will return to Shanghai at the end of May, but his loan deal could be extended with the 2019-20 campaign, if it resumes, not expected to end until July or August.

When asked on Twitter whether he wanted to remain with the Red Devils beyond the end of the season, the experienced striker replied: “Of course”.

There is no purchase option in the current loan agreement, but the 20-time English champions are allegedly considering a permanent move for the striker due to his form since arriving at the start of 2020.

Solskjaer has allegedly also been impressed by the impact Ighalo’s attitude has had on the rest of the United squad during his short time at the club.