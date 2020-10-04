Manchester United loanee, Odion Ighalo has promised to jostle for goals if fielded in today’s English premier league duel against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ighalo whose team will be hosting former coach, Jose Mourinho, hinted this on his verified instagram status few hours before the much awaited encounter.

The 31 year old goal poacher was seen drilling himself with team mate, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes on the Red Devils training ground, Aon training complex in Manchester.

“Manchesterunited hustling #MUFU #Premier league#,” he captioned while aiming to help his side attain an enviable position on the log.

Ighalo is yet to score a premier league goal after signing for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side in January 2020. Although the former Nigerian striker has netted five goals for the Old Trafford side. He banged the goals in last season UEFA Europa league competition and the English F.A Cup tournament.

Manchester United are currently 14th on the log after losing their opener against Crystal Palace and recorded a victory in their last clash away to Brighton.

Manchester United are set to host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford today in their next English Premier League fixture.