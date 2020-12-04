By Bolaji Okunola

Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo has disclosed he still has a lot to offer at Old Trafford before waving goodbye to the fans of the Red Devils next month.

The Nigeria ex-international stated this after making his UEFA Champions League debut on Wednesday night against last season’s finalist, PSG of France.

Even though he tasted few seconds of action after replacing defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in his club’s 1-3 home defeat against the French champion, Ighalo said it’s never too late to help his side bounce back in their quest to grab the tournament’s knockout ticket.