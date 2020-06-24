Bolaji Okunola

Ex-Nigerian goalking, Odion Ighalo has assured that he is desirous to make fans smile whenever he features for Manchester United.

The 31-year old forward, who is currently bracing up to inspire the Red Devils to top four finish in England, Europa League glory and the English FA Cup, revealed this via his latest Instagram field.

Ighalo, whose arrival at Old Trafford inspired the Ole Solsjaer side to twelve straight unbeaten streaks, posted his image with the caption; “The smile won’t cease.”

The former Watford striker will be seeking his fifth Manchester United goal in tonight’s league encounter against Sheffield United.

Ighalo was at the centre of transfer tussle between Manchester United and Chinese side, Shanghai Shenhua.