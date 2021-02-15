By Bolaji Okunola

Former Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo has stylishly stated he can’t wait to score more goals in his 30 months loan spell with Saudi Arabian giant, Al Shabab.

Ighalo disclosed this on his verified Instagram handle after opening his Saudi League goal account in weekend 4-0 away victory to Al Nassr. The 31-year-old goal king who helped his side grabbed a die minute goal by converting Ever Benega assist, took to his handle revealing his unlimited goal target.

Ighalo who had earlier flooded Spain, England and Italy top tier league with goals, captioned his latest Instagram image, writing “1st of many I pray.”

Ighalo will be aiming to increase his Saudi goal tally in Wednesday duel at home to Al Fateh. Inspiring his team to victory against the visitor will see his side maintain the league top spot with four points difference above Al Ahli.

Having netted his first goal, the erstwhile Super Eagles striker has joined the likes of late Rashidi Yekini and Michael Eneramo in the league of Nigerian soccer star that had netted while featuring for the Saudi Champion.