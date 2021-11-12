Odion Jude Ighalo has finally landed in the Super Eagles camp in Morocco ahead of Saturday’s FIFA World Cup Qualifier clash away to Liberia.

With his arrival, the Nigeria National team camp is now bubbling with coach Gernot Rohr sure of his 23-man squad.

The returnee, who retired from the Super Eagles after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, expressed gratitude for his comeback.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“I’m happy to be back and good to see some of the guys. I have seen Ekong my strong man and I will see the other guys later,” he stated in an interview with NFF TV on arrival at the Camp.

Following his return, the Saudi-based striker has been billed to feature in Nigeria’s last two group matches later this month.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

The matches are the away duel with Liberia in Morocco and a home game with Cape Verde in Lagos.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .