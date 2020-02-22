Former Super Eagles Forward, Odion Ighalo has said he is not under pressure to deliver for his new club, Manchester United, stressing he’s still working to be in top shape.

The former Super Eagles’ forward admitted he’s still not yet 100 percent percent, but not far away from hitting to shape either.

Ighalo made his European debut for Manchester United in their 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in UEFA Europa League round of 32 clashes with Club Brugge, on Thursday, when he came in as a 67-minute substitute for Anthony Martial, at the Jan Breydel Stadion, in Brugge, and helped the club secure valuable away draw.

“It’s a good draw for us and we play at home next week; so it’s important we didn’t lose,” he told Nigerian journalist, Objsports, after the game. The former Watford star added that he’s not under pressure to deliver at Manchester United, but revealed he’s still working to be in top shape.

“Man United is a big team, they have a winning tradition, I think I just have to keep doing my job when the time comes the goals will start coming.

“I think it’s just three or four trainings with the team and I’m getting used to the guys because I’ve not played since December,” he said.