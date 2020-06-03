Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo has expressed his satisfaction at clinching an extended stay with the Reds, after confirmation his loan period will run until the end of January 2021.

The Nigerian striker was an instant hit after arriving from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua at the end of the winter transfer window but that deal was due to expire on the final day of May.

Much to the 30-year-old’s relief, negotiations over an extension proved successful to enable him to remain in Manchester to help the Reds on three fronts when things hopefully get under way again later this month.

Speaking exclusively to Tuesday’s MUTV Group Chat and host Stewart Gardner, plus former players Wes Brown, Andy Cole, Ben Thornley and Danny Webber, the centre forward outlined what staying at the club means to him.

“I’m really happy,”” he said. ““It’s a dream for me to be here. I’m buzzing and ready to go.”