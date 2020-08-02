Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu APC gubernatorial candidate have sent messages of congratulations to new Napoli signing Victor Osimhen.

Ighalo has spoken in the past about wanting to play alongside the winger and Osimhen has praised Ighalo for his start at United.

Ize-Iyamu in his message, congratulated Osimhen over his record deal to Italian club, Napoli.

Osimhen, who hails from Edo State, is the Italian club’s latest addition following the completion of a deal reported to be worth over 70 million Euros, a feat which makes him the club’s record signing and Africa’s most expensive football player.

The guber aspirant described the move as a deserving success for the “talented and hardworking player who stopped at nothing to make his dreams come true.”

He said: “In Victor Osimhen, we find the deep well of strength and single-minded devotion that is symbolic of the Edo character. These and more are the qualities that propelled the young talent into limelight. And if there is better news, it is that from his example, we can draw and get convinced that such excellent qualities are deposited in us all.”