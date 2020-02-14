Odion Ighalo is set to link up with his new Manchester United teammates for the first time this weekend, as he joins training ahead of Monday’s trip to Chelsea.

Ighalo was brought in as a loan signing from Shanghai Shenhua on the final day of last month’s transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer frantically searched for attacking reinforcements, with Marcus Rashford out injured. The former Watford man flew in from China but was left out of the squad for United’s midseason training camp in Spain because of fears he may have been unable to re-enter the UK afterwards if travel restrictions tightened around the Coronavirus outbreak.

Instead, he has been working with a personal trainer at the National Taekwondo Centre in Manchester, but will train with Solskjaer’s squad at Carrington on Saturday ahead of the visit to Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

There has been no suggestion that Ighalo has contracted Coronavirus, but he has been kept away from United’s training ground as a precaution.