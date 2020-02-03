Odion Ighalo has arrived the UK after his transfer deadline day move to Manchester United and the forward will resume training with his new teammates today.

Ighalo joined Manchester United for the rest of the 2019-20 season on a short loan deal, after the postponement of the kick off of the new Chinese Super League season.

The former Watford FC Striker touched down at Manchester on Sunday, a day after Manchester United’s latest Premier League fixture at Old Trafford against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

His move was one of the biggest shockers on deadline day of this season’s January transfer window, but the 30 year-old had described it “as a dream come true”.

Ighalo left England on deadline day in 2017 for China, with Changchun Yatai in a deal worth £20 million.

He later switched to Shanghai Shenhua, with whom he won his first ever club silverware, last term.

His return to England had sparked mix feelings and he admitted this situation had been a whirlwind of some sort.

“It’s been crazy you know,” Ighalo told Sky Sports News. “I’m happy to be in Manchester first and this is a great opportunity for me.

“I’m grateful to God and to my agent and to the coach who’s given me the opportunity to be here, to walk out with the team and finish very well this season.