Super Eagles top scorer, Odion Ighalo is happy that the CAF medical team had satisfied Samuel Kalu fit to continue in the ongoing AFCON in Egypt.

Ighalo, who scored Nigeria’s only goal in the opening game against Burundi after coming on as substitute, said the return of Kalu to full fitness was a good development.

He described the news of Kalu’s fitness as well received by all the players.

“Kalu has always been an exemplary player. He’s an asset to the team and we’re all happy to have him back,” he said.