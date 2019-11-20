Former Super Eagles’ striker, Odion Ighalo, has heaped praises on red-hot Victor Osimhen following his brilliant display in Nigeria’s 4-2 away win against Lesotho on Sunday in an AFCON qualifying match.

The Lille of France forward netted twice and bagged two assists to help the Super Eagles come from behind to beat Thabo Senong’s men.

Osimhen set up Alex Iwobi in the 26th minute for Nigeria’s first goal before providing the assist for Samuel Chukwueze’s 38th minute strike.

Meanwhile, the 20-year old scored Eagles’ third and fourth goals in the 75th and 85th minute respectively to cap a wonderful performance.

Ighalo, who was impressed with the youngsters man-of-the-match display was quick to recount how he always encouraged him.

“I always told him that he has everything it takes to lead this attack, but it all depends on him,”

“I told him he has to keep working hard, stay humble and always be ready to learn, and above all not to get carried away with success or hype but just to keep improving.”