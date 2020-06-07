Odion Ighalo has admitted that he thought the idea of him joining Manchester United was a “joke” before it became a reality in January.

Ighalo was a surprise addition for United on Deadline Day, as the Red Devils scrambled to find a striker to replace Marcus Rashford while the Englishman was injured.

Despite the mixed reception to his arrival, Ighalo has proven to be a success at Old Trafford during his loan spell from Shanghai Shenhua, which was recently extended until next January.

The former Watford striker, who grew up supporting United, admits he thought his dream move was too good to be true, due to three main factors.

“I thought it was a joke,” he told Sky Sports News. “I was playing in Shanghai. That was against me. Would a club as big as United be looking in China for a striker? That was against me.

“My age. That was against me. There was a pandemic in China. That was against me. I said no, this is a joke.

“Later, when it got serious, I thought only when I fly to Manchester will I believe it.”

Ighalo has scored in every game he has started for United, so far, including a brace in the FA Cup at Derby County, but is yet to feature from the first minute in a Premier League match since his return to England.