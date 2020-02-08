Manchester United could reportedly decide to sign Shanghai Shenhua striker, Odion Ighalo, on a permanent deal at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Red Devils secured the Nigerian’s services on a six-month loan deal in the final stages of the January window.Under the terms of the current agreement, Ighalo will spend the rest of the season on loan with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side before returning to his parent club.

Manchester United could reportedly decide to sign Shanghai Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo on a permanent deal at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Red Devils secured the Nigerian’s services on a six-month loan deal in the final stages of the January window.

Under the terms of the current agreement, Ighalo will spend the rest of the season on loan with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side before returning to his parent club.