Odion Ighalo has revealed that his dream move to Manchester United sparked tears of joy from his mother, as well as parties where he grew up in Nigeria.

Ighao, 30, joined United in a shock loan move from Chinese Super League club, Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day in January.

The former Watford striker took a pay cut to make the temporary move to Old Trafford, explaining that he could not pass up the opportunity to join the club he supported as a boy.

Ighalo will also become the first Nigerian footballer to play for United, and had spoken of the pride that his move had elicited from both his family and his former home.

“I called my mum and she was happy, crying and all that, this is your dream and all that and I’m happy for you.

“It was dramatic, I didn’t sleep through, I was very happy that finally we got the deal done.”

On becoming the first Nigerian to play for United, Ighalo said: “I’m really proud. I’m happy because people keep sending me messages, I know that this is very big, you’re going to be the first Nigerian to play for United, it’s a good record for you in your career, I know that.

“I know that, after you finish football, you are going to know what we are talking about, because I’m just so emotional right now, so I don’t think about those things too much. I just want to get started and get playing and start helping the team to do well.

“The reaction was crazy because, all over the news for the last few days, is about my deal to Man United.”