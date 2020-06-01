Monica Iheakam

Nigerian International, Odion Ighalo will remain at Old Trafford till January 2021, said his agent, Atta Aneke.

Aneke confirmed to Norwegian news outlet, Nettavisen that United was set to keep Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua till the end of January 2021.

“We are nearing agreement with Manchester United on an extended loan,” Aneke told Nettavisen.

“The agreement will mean that Ighalo will remain with the club until January 2021.”

The Nigerian striker, whose loan agreement expired yesterday May 31, was due to return to the Chinese Super League club in June.

Ighalo had been training with his United teammates at Carrington last week, and the club had been hopeful that a new agreement could be reached with Shanghai Shenhua for the 30-year-old to remain at Old Trafford until the end of the delayed season.

The Chinese club had initially demanded £20 million from United for Ighalo to be signed permanently.

But United was unwilling to meet that asking price for a player, who turns 31 in June.

Instead, United was now set to keep Ighalo on a temporary deal, which meant he will miss the majority of the new Chinese Super League season, which is due to start in June.

Solskjaer had been impressed with Ighalo’s impact and attitude since his arrival in the January transfer window, with the 30-year-old scoring four goals in eight appearances.