Monica Iheakam

Nigerian International Odion Ighalo will remain at Old Trafford till January 2021 so says his agent Atta Aneke.

Aneke confirmed to Norwegian news outlet Nettavisen that United are set to keep Ighalo on a loan from Shanghai Shenhua till the end of January 2021.

‘We are nearing agreement with Manchester United on an extended loan,’Aneke told Nettavisen .

’The agreement will mean that Ighalo will remain with them until January 2021.’

The Nigerian striker whose loan agreement expired yesterday May 31, was due to return to the Chinese Super League club in June.

Ighalo has been training with his United teammates at Carrington his week, and the club have been hopeful that a new agreement could be reached with Shanghai Shenhua for the 30-year-old to remain at Old Trafford until the end of the delayed season.

The Chinese club had initially demanded £20 million from United for Ighalo to be signed permanently.

But United were unwilling to meet that asking price for a player who turns 31 in June.

Instead, United are now set to keep Ighalo on a temporary deal, which means he will miss the majority of the new Chinese Super League season which is due to start in June.

Solskjaer has been impressed with Ighalo’s impact and attitude since his arrival in the January transfer window, with the 30-year-old scoring four goals in eight appearances.

Speaking earlier this week, Solskjaer said he was hoping that Ighalo would remain at United.

‘The loan deal went until the end of May now, so obviously, he’s supposed to be going back,’ said the United manager.