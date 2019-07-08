Odion Ighalo’s brace in the match with Cameroon has shot him to the top of the goal scorers’ table at the on-going Africa Cup of Nations.

The two goals had brought his total to three in the competition, as he scored Nigeria’s only goal in the match with Burundi.

He is now at par with Senegal’s Sadio Mane. Ighalo was the top scorer in the qualifying series in which he scored seven goals.

The duo of Ighalo and Mane are being trailed by a dozen of two-goal scorers. Among them are Algeria’s Adam Ounas, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Ahmed Elmohamady, Cedric Bakambu of DR Congo, Charles Andriamahitsinoro of Madagascar, Jordan Ayew of Ghana, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi of Uganda and Michael Olunga of Kenya.